Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rooney joins Bruno Magpies as Head coach

By Stephen Ignacio
13th January 2022

Bruno Magpies, who will be battle for a place in the top six this weekend, with a crucial encounter against top six hopefuls Manchester 62 have announced a change in management with Nathan Rooney coming in as Head Coach. In a press statement issued this Thursday announcing the appointment Brunos Magpies officials stated, “Nathan is...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Customs vessel recovers Guardia Civil tender boat lost during chase

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Most Covid-19 cases in hospital are 'incidental findings'

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
RG bring back medals from British Army Judo Championships 2022

13th January 2022

Sports
Rugby has new cup in February with Rock Cup in April

12th January 2022

Sports
Lincoln keep momentum in matches

12th January 2022

Sports
Gibraltar women’s and men’s hockey squad scheduled to play in August internationals

12th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022