Rooney makes return to Magpies

Bruno Magpies have today announced the return of what has been one of their most successful head coaches with Nathan Rooney making a return just months after his announced departure.

In a statement issued by the club this Friday afternoon they stated, “we are delighted to announce that Nathan Rooney is in a position to return to the club as Head Coach of the first team and will assume his previous role alongside the current first team coaching and medical staff.

“Former first team head coach Alfonso Cortijo will remain with the club, in the capacity of Director of Football Development. He will focus his vast experience and unique knowledge to lead on specific projects and initiatives the board are looking to implement.

“Terrence Jolley returns as Youth Development Manager, and he will apply his special talents to oversee the development and well-being of all youth players and all our youth coaches.”

Chairman Haig Oundjian states:

“I am delighted that Nathan has returned to the club after a brief hiatus. Nathan and the club have always remained in contact, and I believe it was right he returned to where he experienced such success in recent years.

“I am especially proud of how quickly we have grown our youth teams from nothing to having over 120 youth players registered today with our club. This includes a great mix of Gibraltar players from international to aspirational - in many different age groups.

“None of the above would have been possible without the immense contribution from Jansen Dalli and Aaron Edwards. They are not just the pillars of this club but, committed to the on-going development of Gibraltar football.

“Sport and active fitness make important contributions to the well-being in our society. It provides a platform for self-discovery, discipline, respect, learning, nutrition, camaraderie, teamwork, and above all, fun !

“This is why it is important that we now provide our youth and future coaches with established pathways to inspire them on this journey ….and have fun !

FCB Magpies is an athlete driven club”