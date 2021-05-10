Rotary donates instruments to Musicians Association of Gibraltar

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has recently made a donation, which has enabled the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) to purchase a number of musical instruments and spares and accessories for its Instrument Loan Program (ILP).

The ILP is an initiative from MAG to encourage people to take up musical instruments especially youngsters.

It allows one to borrow an instrument at no charge in order to try the learning process and establish if they indeed, would wish to continue to the learning process.

After the loan period MAG can also assist and advise in the purchase of an instrument.

This program is run by MAG Committee member Ernest H Slade who volunteers his time to manage the instrument inventory whilst also ensuring that these are maintained to a high standard.

“MAG is very appreciative of this donation which, together with other instruments donated by the general public has allowed them to have a varied selection of guitars, basses, keyboard, drums and other instruments for the ILP,” the Association said.

At the presentation Rotary President Jennifer Stentiford, said this was a very good initiative and in fact was very pleased that some of the instruments donated where already in use by several youngsters.

MAG also thanked Executive Secretary – Penelope Pilley for her personal donation of an acoustic guitar for the program.

The presentation was held at the Rock Hotel, with representation from both associations and with a live acoustic performance from one of MAG’s youngest members Della Slade.

The Association said this highlighted a sample of the great local talent available in Gibraltar.

MAG said it continues to work hard to promote live music in Gibraltar, assist its members where possible in any music related matters and provide performance opportunities for a wide variety of different acts.