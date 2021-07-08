Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Rotary holds annual Gala dinner as new President looks ahead after a difficult year

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2021

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar held its annual Presidential Handover and Gala Dinner on July 3.

The event took place at the poolside of the Rock Hotel and was attended by Rotary members and friends plus a number of guests including the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Mayor Christian Santos .

Also present were Manolo Olivera, incoming President of the Lions Club, and Nick Gomez, of the Round Table, as well as Rotary District Foundation Chairman John Elford Box and his wife Gloria.

Mr Box, a Polio survivor, is the Rotary Ambassador for Polio and works tirelessly giving talks worldwide either personally or via Zoom on Rotary International's ‘End Polio’ campaign and the huge impact it has made on virtually eradicating polio worldwide.

The Gibraltarian Rotary speakers on the evening featured outgoing President for 2020/21 Jennifer Stentiford and the incoming new President Jane Hart Simmons.

In her speech, Ms Stentiford outlined the successful achievements and events of the club during her year of office despite the difficult times experienced by so many during the Covid pandemic

These comprised many fundraising efforts mainly via Zoom as well as some other events like Gin tasting, afternoon teas and a Royal Ascot Day, among others.

She ended by thanking everyone in the community for their help and generosity.

The incoming Rotary President, Ms Hart Simmons, emphasised how honoured she was to assume her new role for the year 2021/2.

She went on to explain how much she was looking forward to the social and fundraising events for the new session.

The Rotary Club emphasised its gratitude for the entertainment provided on the Gala evening by the soloist Elizabeth Zeder and the local band Wave, which provided great music to dance to.

The club also thanked all the staff of the Rock Hotel.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Police investigating young man’s death issue witness appeal

Wed 7th Jul, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar ahead of maiden call by HMS Prince of Wales

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A summer of weddings on the Rock

8th July 2021

Features
Gibraltar Heritage Trust invites nominations for Heritage Awards

8th July 2021

Features
School Years 11 to 13 Category Highly Commended The Aftermath by Ella Scarrott

8th July 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

8th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021