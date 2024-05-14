Round the Rock springs some surprises

The annual Spring Round the Rock race, organised by the GAAA on Sunday 12th May was to see some surprises in the end after favorite Arnold Rogers was to drop to 9th place after leading the race.

Having started strong pacing behind Andrew Gordon and Leon Gordon, Rogers was to step into the lead by Both Worlds.

However, as the race progressed he was to fall bak and was over taken with Andrew Gordon finishing the race in first place.

Kim Baglietto was to finish first in the ladies category just a minute behind Arnold Rogers. Kim finishing 11th overall in a mixed field of 41 runners.

Karyn Barnett who had initial kept pace with Kim at the start of the race was to fall back and was to finish 16th some four minutes behind Baglietto. Tamara Tsiklauri was to finish third in the women’s category.

In the men’s category Miguel Angel Rivas Ruiz was to finish third beating Jacek Trohanowski who he had been neck and neck with throughout the race with Maurice Turnock finishing fifth ahead of Ashley Maer.

Images by Roy Torres

This Sunday the GAAA hosts the International Half Marathon which should bring some exciting moments to the road racing calendar.

