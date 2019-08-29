Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Aug, 2019

Routine Customs patrols end in tobacco seizures

By Chronicle Staff
29th August 2019

HM Customs recently seized 800 cartons of tobacco in two separate incidents.

Both incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday, the first coming about as a result of routine patrols.

In a statement Customs explained that officers spotted and challenged a vehicle suspected of being involved in illicit tobacco activity.

The occupants of the vehicle made good their escape and a search of the vehicle revealed a total of 750 cartons which were subsequently seized.

Shortly after, in a separate incident, Customs received reports of a traffic incident in the area of the sundial roundabout where tobacco cases were seen strewn across the road.

Upon arrival, officers searched the vehicle and the surrounding area and found one master case containing 50 cartons of tobacco which were also seized.

