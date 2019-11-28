Rowing - Colin Tester record breaker
The Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association held the Ergometer (rowing machine) championships on Wednesday. Amongst all the races in the different classes the Seniors Race stood out with the National Record broken by Colin Tester. Colin Tester broke the 2000m Ergometer National Record at the Ergometer Championships with a time of 6:14.1.
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here