Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rowing - Colin Tester record breaker

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2019

The Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association held the Ergometer (rowing machine) championships on Wednesday. Amongst all the races in the different classes the Seniors Race stood out with the National Record broken by Colin Tester. Colin Tester broke the 2000m Ergometer National Record at the Ergometer Championships with a time of 6:14.1.

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Average gaming sector salary in Gib rises to £83,441

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

ICC street bench has wheelchair users in mind

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Local News

Businesses urged to engage and rethink Main Street

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Local News

DPC hears resident’s plea over noisy Waterport Terrace gate

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Rowing - Colin Tester record breaker

28th November 2019

Sports
Women’s Football - Lincoln still unbeaten

28th November 2019

Sports
Lincoln stay top of table

28th November 2019

Sports
Bayside wins Interschool Games Netball Tournament

28th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019