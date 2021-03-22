Rowing will resume races this weekend

The Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association (GARA) will be resuming its racing this weekend.

The first set of races will be as from 0900 on Saturday with last race scheduled for 1030 with a total of 4 races on the day.

Sunday will see a similar schedule giving rowing enthusiasts a chance to watch some of Gibraltar’s top rowers in action.

The resumption of races comes at a time when young rowers such as Nicole Smart, Jack Prior and Natalie Nunez have been in the headlines breaking national Ergo records these past weeks.

Once again the new small boats marina is likely to become a spectator’s favourite although the public is reminded to continue being aware of social distancing guidelines and regulations on gatherings.

