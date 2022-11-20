Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 20th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Roy Chipolina's goal - Images

By Stephen Ignacio
20th November 2022

Gibraltar captain Roy Chipolina scored the winning goal against Andorra on Saturday 19th November 2022 in what was Gibraltar men's senior team last match at the Victoria Stadium. Two goals in two matches for Roy Chipolina places him as one of Gibraltar's top scorers and added his name in Gibraltar football record books having scored in yet another historic moment for Gibraltar football.
With the new stadium not expected to be completed until three years from now, this could be the last goal Gibraltar fans see from Roy Chipolina on home turf whilst wearing the Gibraltar shirt.
Images by Johnny Bugeja and Stephen Ignacio

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Brexit

CM welcomes Spanish treaty optimism but cautions ‘we’re not there yet’

Fri 18th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar delivers the feel-good factor to football as it bids farewell to Victoria Stadium

19th November 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Volleyball Association President and Head Coach dominate in Fuengirola

19th November 2022

Sports
Ribas, Valarino and Pozo speak ahead of match against Andorra (audio)

18th November 2022

Sports
Gibraltar stamps their mark with victory against Liechtenstein

16th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022