Royal couple on their way to Gibraltar after flight delay

A plane carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex has left London en route to Gibraltar after their earlier flight was forced to return to the UK due to a technical problem.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were due to have landed earlier this afternoon but their arrival was delayed after the British Airways flight they were on returned to Heathrow shortly after taking off.

After the setback, a plane carrying the Royal couple and their entourage finally took off shortly before 5pm Gibraltar time and is expected to land, winds permitting, later this evening, a Gibraltar Government source told the Chronicle.

The couple, who will be met on the runway by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, had been due to walk on Main Street and visit an exhibition at City Hall prior to an evening engagement.

But their delayed arrival means officials tasked with organising their visit are now urgently reviewing their plans to adjust the schedule as necessary.

"Alternative arrangements are being made for Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival in Gibraltar later today and the programme will be adjusted accordingly,” the Office of the Governor said in a statement earlier this afternoon.

"Further information will be provided in due course."