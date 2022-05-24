Royal Engineers Association celebrate 250th anniversary

The Royal Engineers Association (REA) celebrated their 250th anniversary since raising the first permanent Artificer Company.

Celebrations began on Friday afternoon with water sports and a BBQ held at Gunwharf on HM Naval Base.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends lined the streets of Gibraltar and cheered as the serving Royal Engineers, Royal Engineers Association, the Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers, members of the Band and Corps of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association, paraded through Main Street, passing John Mackintosh Square, where they saluted Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

They continued to the Sapper Statue at the end of Main Street.

The Royal Engineers Association were also celebrating 50 years since being granted the Freedom of Gibraltar. The Corps were the third freedom granted by the mayor on March 6, 1972.

Later that afternoon, The Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers, along with members of the Band of Corps of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment played two 45-minute performances in Casemates Square.