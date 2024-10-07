Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Royal Gibraltar Regiment and Irish Guards perform the annual Ceremony of the Keys in Casemates

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2024

A large crowd gathering to see the prestigious event, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG), the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and the Band of the Irish Guards paraded through Casemates Square last Thursday to perform the annual Ceremony of the Keys.

The event was attended by the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy.

The crowd was entertained with musical renditions led by the RG’s Bandmaster Warrant Officer Class 2 Benjamin James, who has recently taken over the role.

“The parade is a key event in the annual calendar and but more significantly it highlights the deep connection between the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Gibraltar’s history and culture and the people of Gibraltar,” said Commodore Guy.

“I am always incredibly proud to stand up there and see this event.”

Colour Sergeant (CSgt) Stephen Histon from the Band of the Irish Guards said: “This is the tenth time I have been to Gibraltar.”

“I have taken part in the Ceremony of the Keys before and I absolutely love it.”

“The Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment are fantastic and so professional, and it has been great working with them.”

