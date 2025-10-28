Royal Gibraltar Regiment hosts Insight Weekend at Devil’s Tower Camp

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment hosted an Insight Weekend at Devil’s Tower Camp from October 17 to 19, welcoming 25 participants interested in learning more about military life and the Regiment’s operational capabilities.

The 48-hour event began on Friday afternoon and concluded on Sunday, with attendees accommodated within the camp and provided with meals throughout the weekend. The programme included a series of activities designed to introduce participants to key military skills and values.

These included physical training sessions, weapon handling and observation lessons, camouflage and concealment exercises, and paintball-based room clearance drills. Participants also took part in night vision demonstrations and a night stalk exercise, as well as receiving an introduction to Drill, Signals and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

The event concluded with a closing address and the presentation of certificates and Commanding Officer’s Coins in recognition of the participants’ effort and enthusiasm.

Recruitment Warrant Officer, WO2 Malcolm Head, said: “The Insight Weekend is designed to give people a real understanding of life in the Regiment. It’s about more than military training, it’s about teamwork, self-discipline, and discovering what you’re capable of.”

“We were delighted to see such enthusiasm and commitment from the participants.”

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment intends to continue hosting Insight Weekends as part of its wider recruitment and community engagement programme.

For more information on how to join the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, contact the RG recruiting team via the Linktree account: https://linktr.ee/royalgbregt