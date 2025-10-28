Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment hosts Insight Weekend at Devil’s Tower Camp

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment hosted an Insight Weekend at Devil’s Tower Camp from October 17 to 19, welcoming 25 participants interested in learning more about military life and the Regiment’s operational capabilities.

The 48-hour event began on Friday afternoon and concluded on Sunday, with attendees accommodated within the camp and provided with meals throughout the weekend. The programme included a series of activities designed to introduce participants to key military skills and values.

These included physical training sessions, weapon handling and observation lessons, camouflage and concealment exercises, and paintball-based room clearance drills. Participants also took part in night vision demonstrations and a night stalk exercise, as well as receiving an introduction to Drill, Signals and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

The event concluded with a closing address and the presentation of certificates and Commanding Officer’s Coins in recognition of the participants’ effort and enthusiasm.

Recruitment Warrant Officer, WO2 Malcolm Head, said: “The Insight Weekend is designed to give people a real understanding of life in the Regiment. It’s about more than military training, it’s about teamwork, self-discipline, and discovering what you’re capable of.”

“We were delighted to see such enthusiasm and commitment from the participants.”

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment intends to continue hosting Insight Weekends as part of its wider recruitment and community engagement programme.

For more information on how to join the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, contact the RG recruiting team via the Linktree account: https://linktr.ee/royalgbregt

Most Read

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Local News

Jury out in trial of police officer accused of attempted rape

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

TG criticises change to scholarship residency requirement

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Jury out in trial of police officer accused of attempted rape

27th October 2025

Local News
GSD criticises lack of progress on health and care regulation 

27th October 2025

Local News
TG criticises change to scholarship residency requirement

27th October 2025

Local News
University of Malta representatives visit TNP

27th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025