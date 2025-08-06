Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Royal Gibraltar Regiment judokas win medals at British Veteran Open Championships

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2025

Two members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment have won medals at the British Veteran Open Judo Championships held over the weekend.

WO2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor secured a bronze medal, while Maj Dayan Pozo earned silver in their respective age and weight categories.

The team prepared for the championships under the coaching of WO2 Jeffries-Mor, whose leadership contributed to the competitors being physically and mentally prepared.

The Regiment highlighted the success as a reflection of the dedication and discipline of its personnel, and the value of sports development within the military.

Both judokas were praised for their skill and resilience during the competition, and the Regiment has congratulated them on their achievements.

