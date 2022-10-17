Royal Gibraltar Regiment takes ‘deep dive’ in training exercise

Several divers from The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) took part in a sub aqua diving expedition locally called Exercise Dragon Deep Dive.

The diving in Gibraltar is wide ranging and a particular highlight is the large quantity of artificial reefs which consist of deliberately scuttled ships.

These shipwrecks are now home to a wide array of diverse and entertaining marine life for divers.

Five members of the RG were given lessons in British Sub-Aqua Club diving techniques (BSAC) which allowed them to complete their Ocean Diver course and Dive Leader course.

Some 13 dives were completed over various locations throughout the course, which included Rosia Bay, Camp Bay Barges, Detached Mole, SS Rosslyn, Batty’s Barge and the 482M, the Mollymock, SS Excellent and Seven Sisters Reef.

Two diving instructors, Captain Cliff Pearn from the Army Training Regiment in Grantham and Staff Sergeant Tony Gibson from the 151 Royal Logistical Corps, both delivered the course for the RG students.

“Adventure Training (AT) is something that doesn’t happen as often as it should,” Expedition leader for the week, Warrant Officer Class 2 Carey.

“Using this expedition as a stepping stone, we are hoping to move around the world to increase our diving ability, as well as enrich the AT culture within the RG.”

“This will also raise the profile of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment so others can see how professional and disciplined the unit is.”

“I absolutely love diving. I started in 2007 and slowly progressed to become a PADI Rescue diver. I did a lot of research into the diving that is available in Gibraltar, so joining this expedition was a definite highlight.”

“Seeing the vast array of marine life, different wrecks, is truly amazing. From day 1, the RG team members expressed how much they loved to be under the water, relaxed, calm and free.”

“The expedition was enjoyed by all, and we are excited to see where we can go next."