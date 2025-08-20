Royal Gibraltar Regiment welcomes two newly commissioned officers

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has announced the commissioning of two new officers following their successful completion of training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Second Lieutenant Michael Thurbin was commissioned on August 8 in a formal ceremony at Sandhurst. He will take a short period of leave before beginning the Infantry Platoon Commanders’ Course in Brecon this September and is expected to formally join the Regiment by Christmas.

Reflecting on his commissioning, 2Lt Thurbin said: “Commissioning from Sandhurst is a great honour and a humbling experience. I’m incredibly proud to be joining the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and look forward to leading soldiers and contributing to the Regiment’s strong operational and ceremonial reputation.”

Earlier this summer, Second Lieutenant Jeremy Sacramento was commissioned into the Reserve element of the Regiment after completing the Commissioning Course (Short) at Sandhurst. During his training, he achieved a distinction in the Combat Estimate and a merit in the Orders phase of the Planning Assessment. Now back in Gibraltar, he has begun his career as a Reserve Officer.

2Lt Sacramento said: “It’s an incredible honour to be commissioned into the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. The training at Sandhurst was both challenging and rewarding, and I’m grateful for the support I received throughout. I’m proud to now serve alongside such a dedicated team and look forward to giving back to the Regiment and the community in any way I can.”

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto welcomed both officers, stating: “It is with great pride that we welcome 2Lt Michael Thurbin into the Regulars and 2Lt Jeremy Sacramento into the Reserves. Their commissioning marks not only the start of their journeys as officers, but also the continued strengthening of our leadership for the future. Both have already demonstrated the qualities we value most—integrity, humility, and a commitment to their fellow soldiers. We look forward to seeing their development and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on the Regiment.”

The Regiment said the commissioning of both officers marks an important milestone in strengthening its Regular and Reserve elements and in developing leadership talent.