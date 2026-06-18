Royal Life Saving Society highlights water safety code during Drowning Prevention Week

The Gibraltar Royal Life Saving Society has highlighted its water safety code as part of Drowning Prevention Week 2026, reminding the public of key safety measures for beaches and swimming pools.

The campaign aims to provide swimmers with practical information that could help prevent accidents in and around the water.

For beachgoers, the Society stressed the importance of supervising children at all times and keeping them within arm’s length near the water.

It also advised people to be aware of deep and shallow water, take care around rocks, stay away from cliff edges and never jump from high cliffs.

The Society encouraged the public to pay attention to safety signs and rescue equipment.

“They are there to keep you safe,” the Society said.

The use of inflatables in the sea during windy conditions was strongly discouraged.

The Society warned: “Currents can push you out to sea.”

It also reminded people to “never mix alcohol and swimming”.

The Society explained the meaning of beach safety flags, stating: “Red flag means danger, so stay out of the water.”

“Yellow flag means lifeguards are keeping an eye on you.”

It added: “Trained RLSS lifeguards are there to keep you safe, listen to them carefully.”

For swimming pools, the Society advised that deep water should only be used by confident swimmers and urged people to avoid bombing into the water.

It also recommended checking that the water is clear before jumping in, avoiding running on potentially slippery poolside surfaces and not swimming beneath diving boards.

As part of its general water safety code, the Society urged people to stop and think before entering the water, assess their surroundings, look for potential dangers and read local safety signs.

It also recommended visiting beaches and swimming areas with friends or family.

In an emergency, the Society advised people to call 999 and ask for the police.

“Don’t enter the water to rescue,” it said.

The Society also provided guidance for anyone who falls into the water or becomes tired while swimming.

“Stay calm, float on your back and call for help.”

“Throw something that floats to somebody that has fallen in.”

“Never jump into the water yourself.”