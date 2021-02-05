Royal Marines brave Arctic temperatures on winter training exercise in Norway

By Aine Fox, PA

Royal Marines have been deployed to brave Arctic temperatures as they learn the basics of survival in winter weather training.

The soldiers will undergo a series of intensive trials during the Cold Weather Warfare Course including being plunged into freezing water during infamous ice-breaking drills.

All those taking part have undergone quarantine and UK troops are training in a bubble and in line with the Covid-19 guidelines of the host nation of Norway, the Royal Navy said.

The participants are mainly from Arbroath-based 45 Commando but also include marines of 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group, Commando Logistic Regiment and Commando Helicopter Force, and British Army troops from 24 Commando Royal Engineers and 29 Commando Royal Artillery.

Lieutenant Colonel Innes Catton, 45 Commando’s Commanding Officer, said: “As Cold Weather Warfare specialists held at very high readiness, this training is vital to retaining capability to deploy anywhere in the world in the event of crisis and to support our Nato allies in the region.

“Stringent control measures and quarantine procedures are in place to protect the local population and our people in Norway, as well as our families upon return to the UK.”

The cold shock exercise sees soldiers plunged into a hole in the ice and then having to climb out using only ski poles.

Other training involves troops building shelters and learning how to live off the land.