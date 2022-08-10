Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Royal Marines Rugby double header at the end of September

By Stephen Ignacio
10th August 2022

The Royal Marine’s visit to Gibraltar which has become an annual feature in the rugby calendar will this season take place at the end of September.
September 24th will see a double header with the Gibraltar Rugby Veterans facing the Royal Marines RFC Veterans first followed by a Gibraltar Rugby Select against a Royal Marines Select.
The matches, which have yet to see a confirmed kick-off time announced, with be played at the Europa Sports Park and should kick off the rugby season.
Gibraltar Rugby has also been looking at the possibility of providing further international matches for its squad with officials seeking to try and arrange more fixtures for the forthcoming season.
In the meantime DHL Europa Stormers Rugby have also this past week announced that they will be hosting a triangular tournament on October 1st.
The GibSams Cup, which is aimed at increasing awareness on mental health issues will see the Stormers host Mijas Eagles and Bahia Rugby in the main competition.
There will also be a GibSams Tankard which will see Gibraltar Veterans play Mijas Eagles Rugby.
The matches, which kick off at 1pm will be hosted at Europa Sports Park.

