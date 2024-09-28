Royal Marines win tenth anniversary encounter against Gibraltar Rugby Select

Gibraltar Select 5

Royal Marines 38

Europa Point marked the tenth anniversary of the Gibraltar Rugby Select facing off against the Royal Marines Rugby Select. It proved to be a tough, physical match, with the visitors leading early on and securing the final victory.

The match began with official ceremonies. A moment of silence was observed, and as the teams lined up in front of the crowd, the raising of the flag brought a solemn hush across the ground—not a sound could be heard. A formal presentation followed, with captains exchanging tokens with visiting commanders Commodore Tom Guy and Major General Richard Cantrill, accompanied by Stephen Payas, President of the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

Hawaiian shirts were everywhere as fans arrived, and the visitors enjoyed the sunshine on what was to be an exciting day.

The match was officiated by:

• Euan Macguire, SRU

• Corgi George, SRU

• Luke Pearce, New Zealand

• Two additional officials from Gibraltar

The Royal Marines (RMA) had a fast-paced and confident start, putting Gibraltar under relentless offensive pressure right from the beginning. Gibraltar spent the first few minutes defending deep in their half. After a lineout, the RMA pushed on the scrummage, forcing another scrum, inching forward. Gibraltar cleared the ball two metres from their own line, but the RMA collected the kick and ran it wide, earning a penalty in the process.

The RMA appeared much stronger, and after just six minutes, they found themselves in another scrum just two metres from the Gibraltar line. A clumsy ball-handling error saw them temporarily lose possession but they quickly regained it and resumed their attack.

Ten minutes into play, an RMA player was forced off the field after a tackle, leading to the first physical confrontation and warnings for both captains. Gibraltar conceded a penalty, allowing the RMA to regain possession.

Gibraltar’s disciplined defense kept the RMA at bay, but when the ball was pushed wide from left to right, Gibraltar faltered, allowing the RMA to score an easy try under the posts. After just ten minutes, the RMA added the first seven points to the scoreboard.

Struggling to turn their defensive game into offense, Gibraltar soon found themselves on the back foot again. Unforced errors hindered their progress, and after 20 minutes of play, they had barely crossed the halfway line. The RMA’s pressure paid off with a second try, though the conversion was missed, putting the visitors ahead 12-0 with 20 minutes left in the first half.

Gibraltar’s first attempt to advance was halted halfway inside the RMA’s half, but their next push brought success. A long punt forward was well chased, collected on the bounce, and run to the line for Gibraltar’s first try. Barley’s kick curled just wide of the post, affected by the wind, leaving the score at 5-12 as the teams took a water break.

Gibraltar, having finally tested their opponents’ defense, began to find some rhythm. A couple of quick punts forward allowed them to apply pressure on the RMA, though this also exposed space in Gibraltar’s own lines. With seven minutes left in the half, the play centered around the middle third of the pitch.

A long kick brought Gibraltar closer to the RMA’s touchline, and a penalty gave Barley another chance at goal. Despite the better angle, his kick was again pushed wide by the wind, and another opportunity slipped by.

As the first half came to a close, Gibraltar created a maul and pushed the RMA to the line. After multiple scrums just metres from the try line, the RMA won possession, and the whistle blew for halftime. The Royal Marines led 12-7.

The second half started tensely, with Barley again using his kicking skills to put early pressure on the RMA. However, the RMA’s clean forward play exposed Gibraltar’s defense, forcing them to backtrack.

Simple errors, such as misaligned lineout throws, handed possession back to the RMA. Tempers flared again, with officials intervening before issuing a yellow card to an RMA player, giving Gibraltar a ten-minute one-man advantage.

Barley’s kick placed Gibraltar near the flag for a lineout, but the RMA collected the ball instead. Tensions rose when an RMA player threw the ball back after it had gone out of play, provoking displeasure from the opposition, leading to a near-confrontation.

With 30 minutes to play, Gibraltar exerted pressure and gained ground, only for a lineout close to the RMA’s touchline to end in a scrum. Another penalty conceded by the RMA prompted warnings from the referee. Although Gibraltar advanced toward the line, a crucial chance was lost when a player dropped the ball just short of the try line.

After gaining more ground through a high-tackle advantage, Gibraltar found themselves close to the RMA’s touchline again, only for the RMA to turn over possession and sprint down the flank. Despite a valiant effort from Gibraltar, the RMA scored another try, extending their lead to 17-5, though the conversion was missed.

A water break allowed Gibraltar to regroup, but the RMA came out strong, driving Gibraltar back and scoring another try with a successful conversion, taking the score to 24-5. With ten minutes remaining, Gibraltar’s chances were fading.

The locals continued to fight but were met with a solid RMA defense. A long kick forward saw three RMA players sprint for the ball, forcing Gibraltar to desperately kick it into the stands. In the end, the RMA secured an easy try under the posts, adding another seven points to their tally, bringing the score to 31-5 with just five minutes left.

Relentless in their attacks, the RMA sought even more points, ultimately scoring one last try amidst rising tensions. The final whistle blew with the score at 38-5, putting an end to a physical and hard-fought match that saw tempers flare.

On the 320th anniversary of the Royal Marines’ capture of Gibraltar, they celebrated a victory over the Gibraltar Select in the tenth anniversary of this fixture—adding another defeat to Gibraltar’s record, following their recent loss to Denmark.

