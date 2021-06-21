Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Royal Mint 50p coin celebrates Team GB ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

Photo issued by the Royal Mint showing the reverse of the official Team GB commemorative 50p coin, outside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

By Press Association
21st June 2021

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

An official Team GB commemorative 50p coin honouring Britain’s competitors in the Olympic Games has been launched.

The coin is available from the Royal Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated and colour printed versions as the nation gets behind the sporting heroes going for gold in Tokyo.

Created by The Royal Mint’s senior designer David Knapton, the coin first appeared in the Mint’s 2020 annual set.

The new coin, designed in 2020 and struck in 2021, is available individually, with prices ranging from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,005 for a gold proof coin.

The design of the coin celebrating the postponed Games features the 2020 graphic, while the obverse has 2021 as the year of production.

The Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin Clare Maclennan said: “We have a rich sporting heritage in Great Britain and, inspired by the stories of the athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020, we want to reignite that spirit of unity for Team GB with the launch of the official commemorative coin.

“The design of the coin, with its contemporary sporting icons, flashes of colour and commemorative date on the surface of a 50p, represent the breadth of British sporting talent coming together as one and gives a nod to the vibrancy of the host nation that will resonate with athletes, sports fans and coin collectors ahead of the greatest sporting show on earth.”

Team GB’s head of licensing Paul Ellis said: “Our licensing agreement with the Royal Mint has gone from strength to strength and it gives me great pleasure to launch the official Team GB coin so that fans can show their support for their sporting heroes by owning a special commemorative keepsake with just over a month to go until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

In 2012, The Royal Mint created a series of sporting coins for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

These Olympic coins became some of the most collectable 50ps, the Mint said.

Most Read

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

As Gibraltar marks Armed Forces day, CBF signals ‘new emphasis’ for Rock’s post-Brexit military role

Sat 19th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Government moves to scrap 10-day quarantine for Covid contacts

21st June 2021

UK/Spain News
Cavalrymen ride through London to mark Waterloo anniversary

21st June 2021

UK/Spain News
Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from June 26

18th June 2021

UK/Spain News
Wildflower meadow on White Cliffs of Dover named in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

18th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021