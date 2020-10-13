Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point
A Royal Navy speedboat intervened on Monday afternoon to prevent the crew on a Spanish Customs vessel from boarding a pleasure boat in British waters off Europa Point. The incident, which happened just after 4pm, was logged by British officials as an unlawful incursion and will lead to a diplomatic protest from the UK Government...
