Royal Navy Ladies visited Rock
Gibraltar women’s hockey have enjoyed two days of matches against a Royal Navy squad this week. The latter who have been visiting Gibraltar for their, now, annual training. played against Bavaria Hawks and Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday with mixed results. On Tuesday, Bavaria Hawks were to come out victors with a hard fought 4-0...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here