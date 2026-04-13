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Mon 13th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Royal Navy serviceman to take on Royal Marines charity challenge

By Eyleen Gomez
13th April 2026

Colin Smith, a serving member of the Royal Navy based in Gibraltar, will run 362km between May 2 and June 2 as part of a fundraising challenge to support serving and former Royal Marines and their families.

The month-long effort forms part of the Brotherhood Virtual Challenge, organised to raise awareness of the pressures faced by the Royal Marines community while supporting the charity’s Lifting the Lid campaign, which focuses on tackling stigma and improving access to support, particularly around mental wellbeing.

“Every step I take helps fund practical support, from mental health services and recovery programmes to financial help for those who need it,” he told the Chronicle.

Mr Smith, who served in the Royal Marines for 23 years, said he feels very dedicated to spreading awareness and supporting a charity that has helped and supported so many in the past and will in the future.

He said his 362km target was chosen to reflect the 362nd birthday of the Royal Marines.

He added: “Having served in the Royal Marines for 23 years and now a serving member of the Royal Navy based in Gibraltar, I feel very dedicated in spreading awareness and supporting a charity that has helped and supported so many in the past and will in the future.”

The fundraising page states: “Move Together. Stand Together.”

“The Brotherhood Virtual Challenge brings serving and former Royal Marines, veterans, families and supporters together in one collective act of resilience and solidarity.”

“For one month, we move with purpose, to show that mental health matters and that, within our community, no one stands alone.”

The challenge will also be supported by his wife and daughter, who will complete 200km through static cycling and walking.

He said he hoped completing the challenge would bring a sense of achievement, knowing he had done something to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

To support Mr Smith, go to https://fundraising.rma-trmc.org/fundraisers/colinsmith/brotherhood-virtual-challenge

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