Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Royal Navy warship seizes £5.4m of class A drugs in Arabian Sea

Photo by Lt Nathan Boal/PA Wire

By Press Association
14th March 2025

By Ben Mitchell, PA

A Royal Navy warship has seized £5.4 million worth of class A drugs in the Middle East.

HMS Lancaster launched its Wildcat helicopter after spotting suspicious activity from two boats side-by-side in the northern Arabian Sea at night.

When the crew spotted packages being transferred from a small fast boat to a dhow – a traditional fishing vessel – the Portsmouth-based frigate which operates out of Bahrain scrambled a team of Royal Marines and sailors to intercept.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The actions were the clear sign of a drug-smuggling operation.

“As the transfer continued, HMS Lancaster charged down on the scene at full speed.

“The smugglers did not surrender but attempted to get rid of their illegal haul, dumping the packages overboard – all under the gaze of the helicopter and crew on the frigate’s bridge.

“The crew of the warship’s sea boat fished the packages out of the water, then ferried them back for testing on board.”

A total of 340kg of heroin and 83kg of methamphetamine were recovered by the crew.

Lancaster’s commanding officer Commander Sam Stephens said: “I am extremely proud of my whole team for their professionalism and dedication in achieving this success.

“We have removed £5.4 million of class A substances from the black market and disrupted those who threaten our interests.”

Able Seaman Tom Urie said: “It is hugely rewarding to get a bust, it makes the long deployments and time away from family really worthwhile, knowing I’m making a difference back home.”

HMS Lancaster is working as part of the international Combined Task Force 150 which targets illegal activity in the Middle East region.

