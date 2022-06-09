Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royals visit local community

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2022

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, visited local charities and associations on the second day of their Royal visit to Gibraltar.

On Wednesday morning, Prince Edward visited the Northern Defences where he was given a tour by Project Manager Carl Viagas and was joined by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

At the same time, Sophie visited Clubhouse Gibraltar where she joined in card making activities and made a coffee in the café.

CEO of Clubhouse, Tania Aguilar, told the Chronicle it was exciting to meet the Countess and the visit will make inroads in reducing the stigma of mental health.

She described how Sophie sat and spoke to Clubhouse members and mentioned Prince William and Kate’s campaign for mental health.

Tania said she was really proud to talk to Sophie about Clubhouse and the work that they do.

Later Sophie and Prince Edward visited City Hall and met with Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos.

Sophie then visited Scouts and Girlguiding Gibraltar’s Rock Lodge facility, and even had a go tying knots and shooting arrows.

The Countess also visited the Special Olympics Sports Complex and had a paddle on Sandy Bay, which was also attended by the Minister of Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

Most Read

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Jubilant crowds cheer Royal couple on Main Street walk

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

Countess of Wessex paddles in Sandy Bay

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Local News

OBEs for Kishin Alwani and Greg Butcher in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition captures City Hall from every corner

9th June 2022

Features
Royal visit from arrival to Moorish Castle Estate

8th June 2022

Features
ERS celebrates Jubilee

7th June 2022

Features
Hebrew Primary School holds Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party

7th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022