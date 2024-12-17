RSM Gibraltar staff unite to support local charities on RSM World Day

As part of annual RSM World Day, this year’s theme was ‘it’s time to give back’, all members of staff at RSM Gibraltar volunteered with and supported a variety of local charities and organisations.

Earlier this month and on the same day, all employees were assigned a variety of tasks to assist charities in the wonderful work that they do.

Some members of staff helped cook breakfasts for the Chesterton’s Big Breakfast initiative in aid of the GBC Open Day, while others took part in the Flag Day in aid of Research Into Childhood Cancer.

Father Charlie’s Soup Kitchen received special help, as did the Clubhouse Gibraltar shop, while RSM Gibraltar’s offices acted as a collection point for clothes and toys that were then distributed among the community, said a statement from RSM.

Over 40 RSM Gibraltar employees took part, with the majority spending a morning at Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Centre.

There they undertook many tasks that allowed the Cancer Relief team to focus on the core services provided at the Centre: The garden area was beautified, external walls painted, hundreds of Cancer Relief T-shirts were ironed and raffle tickets and prizes were prepared.

There was a warm, enjoyable atmosphere throughout, with collaborative teamwork at the essence of the day’s events, added the statement.

“We were very excited, and proud, to make a real contribution to the wider Gibraltar community,” said Mark Benady, RSM Gibraltar’s Managing Director.

“ In the same way as 64,000 of our RSM colleagues from around the world added value and meaning to their local communities, we did the same by focusing our efforts on some very important and worthwhile Gibraltar charities. I am proud of the team’s great work and thank them all for their efforts.”

Meanwhile, Moe Cohen, the firm’s CEO, also offered his gratitude and congratulations. “We all have the power to make a difference and to inspire change, and as an organisation that is centred around people, we know how important it is to foster human connections and to unite individuals,” he said.

“The fantastic efforts of the Gibraltar team in joining our colleagues across the RSM international network have made a real and positive difference, adding value to our community.”

“Thank you to each and every one of our employees and directors.”