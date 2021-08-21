Rude awakening for Europa in UEFA Futsal debut

It was a rude awakening for Europa FC Futsal in their debut in the UEFA Futsal Champion League preliminary round as they faced a 9-2 defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan’s Araz.

Europa FC Futsal with no experience in Futsal European club competitions faced a side which was playing for the 16th season in the competition.

The experience was to play a significant role as Araz stormed Europa from the start producing four first half goals that set them on the path to victory. They were to add three further goals to their tally in the second half before Europa responded with two of their own.

Araz maintained their pressure and added a further two goals to their name as they went on to claim their first three points in Group F.