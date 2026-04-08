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Wed 8th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Rugby action this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2026

Gibraltar rugby's U15s selection take to the field this Friday against visiting side Oldfield Rugby U15. The match which is to be played at Lathbury Barracks this Friday with a 7pm kick off, is one of a number of matches played by youth teams during the Easter break.
Both the U14s and U16s were in action in tournaments in San Roque and Marbella this past weekend.
The U16s will be in action in San Roque, in another tournament, on Saturday.
Also playing this Saturday will be the Barbarians who face Badajoz in an away match.

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