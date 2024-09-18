Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby and Cricket roll out their allocations at new era at Europa Sports

By Stephen Ignacio
18th September 2024

A new era is emerging at Europa Sports Park following a change in management. After the Gibraltar FA took over the maintenance and management of the stadium’s exterior, both rugby and cricket have rolled out new training schedules in recent days.
Rugby and cricket will now share the facilities with football while the National Stadium is being built. The agreement allows both sports to benefit from improved facility maintenance following extensive investments made this summer. These improvements include upgrades to the changing rooms, seating, media facilities, and bars. While much of the work has focused on meeting football standards for international matches, the resurfacing of the turf and enhancements to the perimeter nets and other facilities mean that rugby and cricket will also enjoy the newly refurbished venue.
However, sharing the facilities has required adjustments to training and playing schedules. Initial concerns about the potential impact on the development of these sports have, for now, been alleviated. Both rugby and cricket have announced full training schedules across all age groups this week. Although it’s still early to assess the long-term impact on each sport, there is optimism that the discussions held over the summer, leading to the current allocation announcements, will meet the expectations of all sports using the facilities.
Last weekend saw the first rugby sessions, including an age-grade open day at Europa Sports Park. This was followed by the start of the training programs and recruitment for senior players, as the sport prepares for its big season opener: the annual visit from the Royal Marines. This year marks an anniversary celebration for both the Royal Marines and Gibraltar Rugby.
All three sports—rugby, cricket, and football—are once again sharing facilities, as they did in the past at Victoria Stadium. The incorporation of a new playing surface, designed to accommodate rugby, should ensure a smooth transition during what is expected to be a short-lived sharing period, with football expected to return to its own venue once the National Stadium is completed. However, the current agreement, which has led to improved and better-maintained facilities, has sparked suggestions for a continued shared use beyond the temporary arrangement. This agreement has also allowed the government to restore the stadium to its original state without financial investment, as the Gibraltar FA has undertaken the improvements.

Most Read

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Third Brussels summit confirmed for Thursday, as Lammy and Albares signal treaty hopes during wide-ranging London meeting

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime

Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Brexit

London meeting between Lammy and Albares is to understand Spanish treaty position, not to negotiate - FCDO

Sat 14th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Road Racing starts this weekend with a 5k

18th September 2024

Sports
Tough start for Futsal Premier

18th September 2024

Sports
Cycling Success in Belgium for Special Olympics Gibraltar

17th September 2024

Sports
Manchester 62 overcomes a resilient Lynx in six goal thriller

17th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024