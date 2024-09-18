Rugby and Cricket roll out their allocations at new era at Europa Sports

A new era is emerging at Europa Sports Park following a change in management. After the Gibraltar FA took over the maintenance and management of the stadium’s exterior, both rugby and cricket have rolled out new training schedules in recent days.

Rugby and cricket will now share the facilities with football while the National Stadium is being built. The agreement allows both sports to benefit from improved facility maintenance following extensive investments made this summer. These improvements include upgrades to the changing rooms, seating, media facilities, and bars. While much of the work has focused on meeting football standards for international matches, the resurfacing of the turf and enhancements to the perimeter nets and other facilities mean that rugby and cricket will also enjoy the newly refurbished venue.

However, sharing the facilities has required adjustments to training and playing schedules. Initial concerns about the potential impact on the development of these sports have, for now, been alleviated. Both rugby and cricket have announced full training schedules across all age groups this week. Although it’s still early to assess the long-term impact on each sport, there is optimism that the discussions held over the summer, leading to the current allocation announcements, will meet the expectations of all sports using the facilities.

Last weekend saw the first rugby sessions, including an age-grade open day at Europa Sports Park. This was followed by the start of the training programs and recruitment for senior players, as the sport prepares for its big season opener: the annual visit from the Royal Marines. This year marks an anniversary celebration for both the Royal Marines and Gibraltar Rugby.

All three sports—rugby, cricket, and football—are once again sharing facilities, as they did in the past at Victoria Stadium. The incorporation of a new playing surface, designed to accommodate rugby, should ensure a smooth transition during what is expected to be a short-lived sharing period, with football expected to return to its own venue once the National Stadium is completed. However, the current agreement, which has led to improved and better-maintained facilities, has sparked suggestions for a continued shared use beyond the temporary arrangement. This agreement has also allowed the government to restore the stadium to its original state without financial investment, as the Gibraltar FA has undertaken the improvements.