Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Rugby announces its ‘Return to Play’

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2020

Gibraltar Rugby have announced a COVID-Compliant Return to Rugby.

A statement released today explained: “As the new season fast approaches, we are pleased to announce that the GRFU will shortly be adopting a phased introduction to regular rugby fixtures, with COVID-19 measures at the forefront of all activities”

“Mini & Youth Rugby has already commenced and the Championship Teams will also shortly take to the field for league games”

“Following consultation with Public Health Gibraltar, the following measures will remain in place:

- Regular Temperature Testing
- Social Distancing
- Non-Contact Exercises
- Reduced Team Sizes
- Sanitised Balls and Training Equipment
- Sanitising of Hands
- The Use of Face Masks By Staff
- The Use of Face Masks By Officials
- COVID-Compliant Registration Process
- Regular Symptom Reporting
- World Rugby Trained & Accredited Staff
- #WorldRugby COVID-19 Guidelines”

In keeping with this plan, we are now able to offer places for our Mini & Youth Programme! If you or a family member of friend is interested in taking up the sport, we can offer:

Physical Exercise
An Outdoor, Fresh-Air Environment
Safe & Structured Fun & Games.”

