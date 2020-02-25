Rugby - Big defeat
Gibraltar rugby combined select XV were dealt a heavy blow on Saturday as Jersey Red Athletics run away 77-0 victors. The friendly encounter, played for the Sancus Cup, was played at the Stade Athletics in Jersey. The Gibraltar combined selection found themselves overrun from early on in the match already past the 40 point mark...
