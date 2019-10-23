Rugby - Big win for Stormers
Rugby enjoyed a spring-like Saturday at Europa Point as DHL Stormers breezed past Sovereign Scorpions with a more than convincing 50-12 scoreline. Although the match had not received much publicity, rugby enthusiasts gathered to watch from the stands at the new facilities. The numbers very much similar to those seen for first division football matches...
