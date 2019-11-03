Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 3rd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby- Buccaneers clinch it in last minutes

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2019

Ibex Buccaneers 24 - DHL Stormers 22 Another, hugely, entertaining game in the u-mee Gibraltar Rugby Championship, in less than perfect conditions, saw the Ibex Buccaneers retain their 100% record with a hard fought win over the DHL Stormers by 24 – 22. With that proverbial cliché, it really was a game of two halves,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Two friends solve border queue frustrations with ‘Queue Wisely’ app

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Rugby- Buccaneers clinch it in last minutes

3rd November 2019

Sports
Rugby U23 to face Jamaica

2nd November 2019

Sports
Runners want to link to Morunning

2nd November 2019

Sports
Lions take points in tight encounter against Man 62

2nd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019