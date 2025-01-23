Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby Ceuta notched an important win against Bavaria

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd January 2025

Following their defeat against Buccaneers by 33-45 and previously having faced defeat in November by 14-17 against Bavaria and a 39-10 defeat at the start of November against Buccaneers this was to prove an important win for Rugby Ceuta
The narrowest of victories with just two points separating the two in a 26-24 scoreline underscored how this was a hard-fought win which could easily have gone the other way.
However, after three defeats Ceuta’s victory means that they have notched the first win of the season in what was round eight of the U-Mee Rugby Championship

Most Read

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Local News

MoD will use Gib drydocks as needed, but no long-term plans at present

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA investigates false negative smear tests

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

Finnair expands BA codeshare to target new British customers, including in Gibraltar

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx unbeaten run comes to and end after Bavaria win

23rd January 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Put in Good Performance but Lacked the Final Punch as Estonia claimed the points

22nd January 2025

Sports
Andrew Gordon breezes to race four win

22nd January 2025

Sports
Eventual gold medalist only thing that halted Angry Chill from more success in Portugal

22nd January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025