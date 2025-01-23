Rugby Ceuta notched an important win against Bavaria

Following their defeat against Buccaneers by 33-45 and previously having faced defeat in November by 14-17 against Bavaria and a 39-10 defeat at the start of November against Buccaneers this was to prove an important win for Rugby Ceuta

The narrowest of victories with just two points separating the two in a 26-24 scoreline underscored how this was a hard-fought win which could easily have gone the other way.

However, after three defeats Ceuta’s victory means that they have notched the first win of the season in what was round eight of the U-Mee Rugby Championship

