Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Rugby gears up for Age Grade Rugby Open day in September

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2024

The start of the 2024 Age Grade Rugby season officially kicks off on September 14 with Gibraltar’s young rugby players said to now be “gearing up for another sensational season”.
Gibraltar Rugby officials this week announced that the Age Grade Rugby program is designed for all players from the ages of 2 to 18, with all girls and boys, and their families invited to come down and get involved to find out what rugby is all about.
“The previous season proved to be one of the biggest yet for the Gibraltar Rugby youngsters yet, and the next 12 months are looking even better for the Gibraltar Rugby Age Grade players,” said officials.
Officials highlighted the recent progress being made in the development of the sport with last year seeing Gibraltar Rugby’s Age Grade organise a total of seven rounds of the TNB Youth Rugby Festival (U8 – U12).
They were also to see a total of six rugby festivals within the Seville, Cadiz and Malaga provinces, five oversees school teams hosted; East Grindstead, Prior Park (Bath), Bromley, CBC Cork and Dinnigton, alongside four home matches to local Spanish teams, three Gibraltar Age Grade teams competing in the Andalusian Leagues, Under14, Under 16 and Under18. Plus two oversees tours, Lisbon (Europe’s largest Youth Rugby Festival) and Minehead (Tiger Challenge).
“As well as developing a wide variety of transferrable multi-sport skills, the rugby family prides itself on creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere where they can develop their personal and social skills as well. Gibraltar Age Grade Rugby is at the cornerstone of our commitment to fostering Respect, Inclusion, Discipline and Enjoyment; our four core values which we play and compete to. The Age Grade is made up of 10 individual groups, from Tots; aged 2 to 5, all the way up to under 18’s. each group managed and guided by several of our World Rugby certified coaches.
“We will see you all for the start of the season on Saturday 14th September at 10:00 at Europa Sports Complex,” said officials.
For more information, please go onto the Gibraltar Rugby Age Grade Facebook page or email playrugby@gibraltarrugby.gi

