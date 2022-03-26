Rugby gets cancelled
Gibraltar rugby has this weekend cancelled all its activities, including the final round of the U-mee Rugby Championship and all its youth training sessions. The decision came after the authorities advised that no activities could take place at the Europa Sports Complex whilst a televised event takes place. The televised event in question is the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here