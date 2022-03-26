Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby gets cancelled

By Stephen Ignacio
26th March 2022

Gibraltar rugby has this weekend cancelled all its activities, including the final round of the U-mee Rugby Championship and all its youth training sessions. The decision came after the authorities advised that no activities could take place at the Europa Sports Complex whilst a televised event takes place. The televised event in question is the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Saharan dust turns Gibraltar orange

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

RGP tip-off helps Spanish police arrest people trafficking gang

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

Local businesses fear greater disruption as Spanish lorry strike persists

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ribas defends his forwards saying they do the role given to them

25th March 2022

Sports
A 5k to celebrate this years Road Runners League winners

25th March 2022

Sports
Faroe Islands will become the big test

25th March 2022

Sports
Matches are won only when you score, and lost when you concede

25th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022