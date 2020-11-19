Rugby has seen some friendly matches played in interim
Senior men’s rugby has continued with friendly matches played following the conclusion of the inaugural u-mee GRC Club 10’s Competition. Four u-mee GRC1O’s pre season friendly fixtures took place prior to this weekend in line with the GRFU’s “Return2Rugby” protocol. The matches provided a chance for teams to continue building their squads and preparing for...
