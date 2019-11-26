Rugby - Ibex Buccaneers top league table
Ibex Buccaneers Rugby Club 36 - 26 Rock Scorpions Rugby Club The IBEX Insurance Buccaneers stretched their undefeated run to four games, and retain their top of the table status, with a bonus point win against an under strength Sovereign Insurance Scorpions. Final score 26 – 36. Despite being under strength, it was the Scorpions...
