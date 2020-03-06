Rugby implements ‘no spectator policy’ as from immediate effect

Gibraltar Rugby has followed in the footsteps of Football this Friday announcing that it will be following a no spectator policy.

In a statement issued this Friday Gibraltar Rugby has today said that , “In line with the advice issued by HM Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will, with immediate effect, implement a 'no spectator policy' at all its events.

“This will include fixtures, tournaments, training sessions and coaching events.”

‘With respect to the latter due regard will be given to the age of the participants, Parents of children attending coaching events are advised that they will have to drop off and pick their up children from Harding's Battery.”

“Parents will not be allowed to remain at the stadium during the coaching session (with the exception of Rugger Tots where a maximum of 1 adult per child is permitted).”

‘Sanitizers and signage will be in place providing the necessary advice. The GRFU urges all its members, volunteers and supporters to adhere to the Government's advice on preventative measures regarding COVID-19.”

The announcement comes ahead of the planned open coaching session for women this weekend in which rugby was promoting the idea of women taking up the sport and ahead of a scheduled veterans match next month which is due to see Lockswood Veterans playing a veterans selection.

Other sports which have already stated their intention to follow the advise given by the Government and GSLA are basketball. Officials from the association have confirmed that given the present climate they will follow the guidelines given to them and will be informing their decision accordingly.