Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby plays its third round of matches

By Stephen Ignacio
30th November 2020

Rugby saw its third round of matches as teams prepare for their league which many hope will start sometime at the start of 2021.
Playing to new hybrid rules due to the Covid-19 restrictions round three of the u-mee GRC 10's league took place on Saturday.
The matches saw Stormers take on Buccaneers, whilst Scorpions took on the Sharks.
Both matches were to finish with just five points difference for the victors.
Stormers were to come out eventual winners in the first match winning 27-22, but not before having to come back from going behind by half-time trailing by 22-15 to the Buccaneers.
In the second match Rock Scorpions produced a 28-23 victory against Sharks. Scorpions initial lead came dangerously close to be erased as Sharks bit back and sought to level the score.
The teams are using the present rules allowing for the return to play to continue their preparations for the normal league season which is hoped to be played in the Spring. Already teams have been hard recruiting new players adding to the competitive level which is being seen on the pitch.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball gathers momentum as they enter crazy socks week

30th November 2020

Sports
Lynx salvage a point after going behind to Bruno Magpies

29th November 2020

Sports
Hockey final postponed due to rain

29th November 2020

Sports
Collegians gave Eagle’s Orange tough battle for third place (incl image gallery)

29th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020