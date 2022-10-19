Rugby returns for the 2022/23 season
The first round of the U-mee Rugby Championship is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 22nd October, with nine rounds of matches total throughout, seeing each club play each other three times. During the Season, clubs will also complete for the Crucial Compliance Cup or Plate and Pariplay Cup or Plate before the season finale...
