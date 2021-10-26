Rugby season will get going this weekend
U-mee Rugby league champions Buccaneers will have to wait until the third round of this season’s competition before they meet last seasons main rivals Europa Stormers who won the Rock Cup last season, denying Buccaneers a double. The 2021 season kicks off this weekend with the first of three rounds of the new 2021/22 U-me...
