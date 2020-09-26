Rugby takes first steps in its phased return
The Gibraltar Rugby association has taken its first big steps towards its path to normal activity. A week paving the way for the return of the juniors and youth was topped by three senior “hybrid” rugby matches which would test the association in its organisation. The week had largely been a success. With over 120...
