Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 26th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby takes first steps in its phased return

By Stephen Ignacio
26th September 2020

The Gibraltar Rugby association has taken its first big steps towards its path to normal activity. A week paving the way for the return of the juniors and youth was topped by three senior “hybrid” rugby matches which would test the association in its organisation. The week had largely been a success. With over 120...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Features

A Royal Marine at 19

Fri 25th Sep, 2020

Local News

Human error behind Gib-wide blackout, GEA says

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

Three bus drivers test positive for Covid-19

Fri 25th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Guernsey Island Games 2021 postponed

26th September 2020

Sports
Nathan Payas does Round the Rock in 2hrs 33mins

21st September 2020

Sports
Rugby announces its ‘Return to Play’

19th September 2020

Sports
The youngsters got their show window against Rangers

18th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020