Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Rugby to take its first steps to a return

By Stephen Ignacio
18th June 2020

Rugby is expected to take its first steps towards a return to activities this coming week with youth and minis taking to the field under strict social distancing guidelines, confirmed Gibraltar Rugby media spokesman Gerry Martinez. The GRFU will be publishing a set of guidelines for the “Safe Return To Rugby Activity” which will set...

