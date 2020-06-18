Rugby to take its first steps to a return
Rugby is expected to take its first steps towards a return to activities this coming week with youth and minis taking to the field under strict social distancing guidelines, confirmed Gibraltar Rugby media spokesman Gerry Martinez. The GRFU will be publishing a set of guidelines for the “Safe Return To Rugby Activity” which will set...
