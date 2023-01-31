Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rugby - U-mee Championships heats up

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2023

The GRC Barbarians were in action this month as they welcomed the The 1st Battalion, The Rifles to Europa.
This was to be a good opportunity for players from four of the Gibraltar based U-mee Rugby Championship sides to gain some important and valuable experience against a strong touring side.
The final score was to see a 7-74 with a good day of rugby seen.
This weekend also saw local rugby fans see some U-mee Rugby Championship action with the rescheduled match between Sovereign Scorpions and this years debutants Bay Rugby Marauders played out.
Scorpions were to come away with an important win with a contest 36-26 victory which sets the table alight.
Luke Payas was to be awarded the GinGibraltar Player of the Match Award for his performance.
The Marauders were ahead of Scorpions in the table after round 5.
With six clubs now competing the championship has seen stronger competitions with Stormers finding it harder to keep in close contact with their eternal rivals Buccaneers who lead the table, but only just. The other debutants Phoenicians having notched four wins out of four in their first outings.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Tourism CEO looks towards maintenance, expansion and reimagining Gibraltar

Mon 30th Jan, 2023

Brexit

After 12th round, optimism but no detail on treaty talks

Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey - Bavaria Hawks and Eagles claim respective cup titles

31st January 2023

Sports
Cricket - ECL T-10 Round Up

31st January 2023

Sports
Volleyball - Competitions across venues in coming days

31st January 2023

Sports
Squad announced for U19 Futsal Euro Qualifiers

18th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023