Rugby - U-mee Championships heats up

The GRC Barbarians were in action this month as they welcomed the The 1st Battalion, The Rifles to Europa.

This was to be a good opportunity for players from four of the Gibraltar based U-mee Rugby Championship sides to gain some important and valuable experience against a strong touring side.

The final score was to see a 7-74 with a good day of rugby seen.

This weekend also saw local rugby fans see some U-mee Rugby Championship action with the rescheduled match between Sovereign Scorpions and this years debutants Bay Rugby Marauders played out.

Scorpions were to come away with an important win with a contest 36-26 victory which sets the table alight.

Luke Payas was to be awarded the GinGibraltar Player of the Match Award for his performance.

The Marauders were ahead of Scorpions in the table after round 5.

With six clubs now competing the championship has seen stronger competitions with Stormers finding it harder to keep in close contact with their eternal rivals Buccaneers who lead the table, but only just. The other debutants Phoenicians having notched four wins out of four in their first outings.

