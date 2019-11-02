Rugby U23 to face Jamaica
Dave Barley, GRFU Technical Director and National Team Head Coach, has confirmed that a newly-formed Gibraltar Rugby U23 squad will face the Jamaica Rugby Football Union National U23 Team on the 4th of January 2020, at Europa Point. The announcement comes as Gibraltar Rugby continues to look to supplement the team by recruiting players. Players...
