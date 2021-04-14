Rugby welcomes return of its ‘rugby family’

Rugby in Gibraltar has welcomed the latest announcement which sees spectators return to the stands, albeit cautiously at first.

Reacting to the latest announcement Gerry Martinez from Gibraltar Rugby’s media department commented, “We are absolutely delighted that the entire Rugby Family will be able to return to the field and support their friends and family. Rugby is very much driven by a sense of community and seeing fans return to the stands ultimately marks the final step in our return to normality’

‘The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for us all and it is our hope that we can now move forward, together, and build on the work that has gone on behind the scenes to improve the sport locally’

Rugby has made its return to the field with the U-mee rugby championship season already heading into its second week of matches. The sport was among one of many that during the height of the restrictions also had to adapt its rules to social gathering guidance. These were last week dropped with full contact now returning to the game.

Rugby only experienced a few months at its new facilities at Europa Sports Complex before restrictions on spectators were implemented.

The return of spectators whilst welcomed across all sports continues to be followed by advise for caution from the authorities. Only a 50% capacity will be allowed with further guidance to expected to provided to ensure the safety of users.