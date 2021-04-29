Rugby7s heading to Gibraltar in June
Gibraltar rugby will be launching its Gibraltar 7s, a brand new event for Gibraltar The inaugural event will be held between June 18th - 20th where Gibraltar rugby claims “there will be plenty of fast paced, entertaining Rugby 7s with men’s and women’s 7s competitions, Touch Rugby and Rugby Vets 10s, and a prize pot...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here