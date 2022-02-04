Rugby’s inaugural Pari Cup at Europa Point
The U-Mee Gibraltar Rugby Championship takes a break this weekend with the inaugural PariPlay Cup. With DHL Europa Stormers Rugby and Ibex Buccaneers Rugby coming away in the last weekend of play with victories against In-Line Framing Sharks Rugby and Rock Scorpions the cup will see the top two in the league face each other...
